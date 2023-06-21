Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon

Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly told WVLT News the center is slated to launch “later this summer.”
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa’s soon-to-be Amazon Fulfillment Center now has a rough opening date, WVLT News learned Wednesday. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly told WVLT News the center is slated to launch “later this summer.”

That opening plan is in line with what the Blount County Mayor’s office told WVLT News in November of last year.

Previous Coverage: East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines

As far as the Knoxville fulfillment center, Amazon has no new information. That center is slated for the spot where East Town Mall used to be in North Knoxville.

Amazon said they will share more information once they have a better idea of timing.

