Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa’s soon-to-be Amazon Fulfillment Center now has a rough opening date, WVLT News learned Wednesday. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly told WVLT News the center is slated to launch “later this summer.”

That opening plan is in line with what the Blount County Mayor’s office told WVLT News in November of last year.

As far as the Knoxville fulfillment center, Amazon has no new information. That center is slated for the spot where East Town Mall used to be in North Knoxville.

Amazon said they will share more information once they have a better idea of timing.

