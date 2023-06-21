Fisherman dies after falling overboard on Holston River

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fisherman from South Carolina died Tuesday after falling overboard on the Holston River in Grainger County, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron told WVLT News.

The drowning happened downstream of Smoky Island near 147 Mary Lane, Cameron said. The victim was identified as Robert Skipper Cogan, 75. He reportedly fell overboard while on a guided fishing trip, and the guide dragged him back to shore and perform CPR until Grainger County EMS arrived on the scene.

Cogan was pronounced dead at the scene.

