Fisherman dies after falling overboard on Holston River

The drowning happened downstream of Smoky Island near 147 Mary Lane.
Grainger County fisherman dies after falling overboard on Holston River
Grainger County fisherman dies after falling overboard on Holston River(WPTA)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fisherman from South Carolina died Tuesday after falling overboard on the Holston River in Grainger County, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron told WVLT News.

The drowning happened downstream of Smoky Island near 147 Mary Lane, Cameron said. The victim was identified as Robert Skipper Cogan, 75. He reportedly fell overboard while on a guided fishing trip, and the guide dragged him back to shore and perform CPR until Grainger County EMS arrived on the scene.

Cogan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir City Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Walmart on...
Shots fired at Lenoir City Walmart, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says
Removing unwanted guest from your home.
How to get rid of an unwanted guest in your home
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
Helen Ake York worked at Neyland Stadium for 41 years taking tickets before she passes away...
‘I love them, and they love me’ | ‘Granny of the Vols’ dies at 86
Body found in McMinn County, Athens police say
Body found in McMinn County, Athens police say

Latest News

"Udderly" Delicious! Behind the scenes at Mayfield Dairy Farms
State offering nearly $200M in school safety grants
State offering nearly $200M in school safety grants
State offering nearly $200M in school safety grants
Oak Ridge workers met the challenge of finding and removing a highly radiated item 3 to 4...
Oak Ridge removes tiny radioactive item after ‘needle in a haystack’ search