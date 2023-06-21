How to celebrate Independence Day in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s almost Independence Day, and WVLT News is tracking how you can celebrate in East Tennessee.

Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg will be hosting the first Independence Day celebration in the nation with a parade at 12:01 a.m. on July 4. That parade will feature a visit from the Harlem Globetrotters.

Celebrations will continue into the day with the River Raft Regatta at 11 a.m. at the former Christ in the Smokies Museum parking area. The race kicks off at 1 p.m. The Globetrotters will be at the Gatlinburg Convention Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. signing autographs and taking photos as well.

Gatlinburg’s Fireworks Finale will kick off at 11 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early.

Oak Ridge

The City of Oak Ridge is planning annual fireworks at A.K. Bissell Park on July 4. It’ll include a performance from the Oak Ridge Community Band for free, though donations will be accepted to help cover costs. Music will start at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Note, parking is not allowed along the Oak Ridge Turnpike right of way.

WVLT News will continue to update this list as more local celebrations are announced.

