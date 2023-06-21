‘It’s very silent and can happen very quickly’ | Swimming lessons for kids to prevent drowning

Employees at SafeSplash Swimming School said learning how to swim can save lives.
SafeSplash Swimming School says learning how to swim can save lives (WVLT).
SafeSplash Swimming School says learning how to swim can save lives (WVLT).(WVLT)
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drowning is the leading cause of accidental deaths in children aged 1 to 4. Employees at SafeSplash Swimming School said learning how to swim is the most proactive precaution you can take for your family.

“There’s never a time that’s too late to learn how to swim,” general manager of SafeSpalsh Emily Wood said.

According to USA Swimming, consistent and quality swim lessons make a child 88% less likely to drown.

At SafeSplash, kids can start lessons as soon as six months old. Brad Davis’s 5-year-old daughter started when she was a baby.

“You never know when an opportunity might arise or a situation happens where they need to be able to take care of themselves,” Davis said.

Even with lessons, nothing can replace supervision. Always assign someone as the designated supervisor who knows CPR.

Wood wanted parents to know that drowning isn’t like how you see it in the movies.

“It’s portrayed as a very active thing. It most of the time is not. Kiddos will just slip beneath the water or adults for that matter. It’s very silent and can happen very quickly,” she said.

As for other tips, Wood said it’s important to not leave toys in the pool. It could tempt children to jump in. Also, check for four-sided fences around pools and if they have latches that are out of reach. Keep this in mind when thinking about renting vacation homes with pools too.

