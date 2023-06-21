‘I’ve got my family back’ | Woman shares recovery story at Knoxville rehab center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Leaders with The Gateway rehab center in Knoxville said they’ve provided more than 10,000 services to the recovery community since opening in September, and has provided so many recovery stories.

One of those stories belongs to Kristie Clark.

“I remember feeling at the bottom,” Clark said.

From rock bottom, to the best she’s ever felt. It’s been a long road to recovery for Clark.

She said she started smoking marijuana at 13 years old and eventually transitioned to harder drugs, like cocaine, and eventually lost hope.

“Relapsed on meth, got bad on meth,” Clark said. “Then my life had basically gotten to be hopeless, got on heroin to die. Started shooting heroin so I would die.”

Clark said she committed felonies, spent time in jail, and eventually hit the bottom.

“I thought the world would be better off without me. I couldn’t bring nothing into the world,” she said.

But then, someone brought something to her. Clark’s transitional housing owner is a recovery coach for The Gateway, and encouraged her to get some help. Clark quickly latched onto the unique therapy styles.

“The music therapy, you come in, everybody will sit and listen to music and it’s a way to do therapy now without having to sit down one-on-one, and do it with a therapist,” Clark said. “It’s more comfortable.”

Clark said being surrounded by other people going through the same battles has helped too. Now, Clark has been sober for almost a year.

“It’s not the longest I’ve been sober. But it is the longest I’ve been sober without second guessing everything,” Clark said.

Clark is giving back to The Gateway by volunteering there, and is running a community clothing drive for the homeless.

She said The Gateway completely changed her life.

“I’ve got my family back, my kids, my grandkids, all my precious little grandkids,” Clark said.

Now, Clark said she is happy to wake up every morning. Something she couldn’t say a year ago.

