KSP: 7-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Jackson County.

They were called to a home on Coal Road just before 5:30 p.m. Monday to assist in an accidental shooting.

Initial investigation indicates a 5-year-old child was accidentally shot by a 7-year-old child inside the home.

Life-saving measures were attempted on the scene, but the child died.

The deadly shooting is being investigated by Kentucky State Police in Richmond. They say it was an accident, and no criminal charges are being sought.

But some Kentucky lawmakers believe charges should be filed in some cases like this.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t secure them properly. And children have access to them. Those who are irresponsible otherwise have access to these guns,” said Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Lousivlle.

Sen. Neal’s bill would make recklessly storing guns a misdemeanor.

“It’s not anti-gun; it is pro-safety,” said Sen. Neal.

Safety advocates say the violence is preventable.

“You know it’s not the child’s fault. If kids need to be taught, if they see a gun, to know what needs to be done,” said Safe Kids Fayette County Coordinator Sherri Hannan.

Hannan addresses risks to children, and she says this one has become a priority, so much so that they have given out 100 free gun locks twice in the past few weeks.

“But again, you lock the gun either by a key or you can’t pull the trigger. Unless you unlock it,” said Hannan.

Hannan says the simple advice to parents is to keep guns away from kids and tell them never even to touch a gun. To quickly get an adult if they see one. That goes for other peoples’ homes also.

“Guns are just lethal. And if you just leave them loaded to where anyone can have access, accidents happen,” said Hannan.

Hannan says another event to pass out free gun locks will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Douglas Park.

Police have not released the name of the child who died

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.