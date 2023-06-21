KSP: 7-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old in Jackson County

Kentucky State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Jackson County.
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Jackson County.

They were called to a home on Coal Road just before 5:30 p.m. Monday to assist in an accidental shooting.

Initial investigation indicates a 5-year-old child was accidentally shot by a 7-year-old child inside the home.

Life-saving measures were attempted on the scene, but the child died.

The deadly shooting is being investigated by Kentucky State Police in Richmond. They say it was an accident, and no criminal charges are being sought.

But some Kentucky lawmakers believe charges should be filed in some cases like this.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t secure them properly. And children have access to them. Those who are irresponsible otherwise have access to these guns,” said Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Lousivlle.

Sen. Neal’s bill would make recklessly storing guns a misdemeanor.

“It’s not anti-gun; it is pro-safety,” said Sen. Neal.

Safety advocates say the violence is preventable.

“You know it’s not the child’s fault. If kids need to be taught, if they see a gun, to know what needs to be done,” said Safe Kids Fayette County Coordinator Sherri Hannan.

Hannan addresses risks to children, and she says this one has become a priority, so much so that they have given out 100 free gun locks twice in the past few weeks.

“But again, you lock the gun either by a key or you can’t pull the trigger. Unless you unlock it,” said Hannan.

Hannan says the simple advice to parents is to keep guns away from kids and tell them never even to touch a gun. To quickly get an adult if they see one. That goes for other peoples’ homes also.

“Guns are just lethal. And if you just leave them loaded to where anyone can have access, accidents happen,” said Hannan.

Hannan says another event to pass out free gun locks will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Douglas Park.

Police have not released the name of the child who died

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir City Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Walmart on...
Shots fired at Lenoir City Walmart, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says
Removing unwanted guest from your home.
How to get rid of an unwanted guest in your home
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
Helen Ake York worked at Neyland Stadium for 41 years taking tickets before she passes away...
‘I love them, and they love me’ | ‘Granny of the Vols’ dies at 86
Body found in McMinn County, Athens police say
Body found in McMinn County, Athens police say

Latest News

It’s almost Independence Day, and WVLT News is tracking how you can celebrate in East Tennessee.
How to celebrate Independence Day in East Tennessee
"Udderly" Delicious! Behind the scenes at Mayfield Dairy Farms
Grainger County fisherman dies after falling overboard on Holston River
Fisherman dies after falling overboard on Holston River
State offering nearly $200M in school safety grants
State offering nearly $200M in school safety grants
State offering nearly $200M in school safety grants