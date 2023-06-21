LaFollette woman charged with theft of hundreds of lawn decorations

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A LaFollette woman allegedly stole more than $15,000 in lawn decorations outside of Food City stores across East Tennessee.

“Definitely different, just when you think you’ve seen it all something like this happens,” said Detective Brian Jenkins.

According to the Loudon Police Department, Ginger Smallwood went to Food City locations in Knoxville, Vonore, Lafollette and Anderson County.

Bear statues and Big Food displays were some of the things taken, according to investigators, who told WVLT News she stole more than 200 items.

“Believe it or not, she kept most of them. They were on her porch, her neighbor’s porch, the people across the street’s porch. She pretty much decorated her whole neighborhood,” said Jenkins.

How did she manage to steal all those items? Investigators said Smallwood was caught on video loading the items into a pickup truck. She had to make several different trips, Jenkins said.

Smallwood faces multiple felony charges but the investigation is ongoing as other agencies determine what charges will he thought forward.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.