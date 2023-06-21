Murfreesboro police officer recovers after hit during traffic stop

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro police officer is out of the hospital and recovering after he was hit by a car during a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

The police officer said he’s only a little sore after he was hit on Old Fort Parkway near Chaffin Place at about 8:30 p.m., according to police. He was helping another officer pull over a green Honda for not having a light on their license plate.

“In this particular case, they asked the driver for his identification. He appeared to be nervous,” Murfreesboro Police spokesman Larry Flowers said. “At that point, he had his hands in his left pocket, so, for officer safety, they asked him to exit the vehicle.”

The officer went on the passenger side but after the driver was asked to get out of the car, the driver with three others inside drove off, hitting him.

“When the driver drove off he ran over the officers foot and knocked him down so he physically fell so he did suffer an injury to his foot, but he is ok. No broken bones,” Flowers said.

Later, the same car was found at a Walmart more than five miles away but had a different driver. That driver told police the other passengers jumped out of the car near an exit on Interstate 24. She was detained, but the others are still on the run.

Now police are saying, “any message we will have for the general public is when you’re stopped by the police just cooperate.”

They said if you feel you’ve been wronged, just be patient.

”Any advice would just be just obey the officers demands,” Flowers said. “There’s no use to try to solve anything on the side of the road. If you’re charged with a crime, you will have your day in court.”

The police department has identified everyone in the car and charges are pending.

