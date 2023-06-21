Murfreesboro police officer recovers after hit during traffic stop

The officer was released from the hospital on Wednesday and reports only soreness after a foot injury.
The officer was released from the hospital on Wednesday and reports only soreness after a foot injury.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro police officer is out of the hospital and recovering after he was hit by a car during a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

The police officer said he’s only a little sore after he was hit on Old Fort Parkway near Chaffin Place at about 8:30 p.m., according to police. He was helping another officer pull over a green Honda for not having a light on their license plate.

“In this particular case, they asked the driver for his identification. He appeared to be nervous,” Murfreesboro Police spokesman Larry Flowers said. “At that point, he had his hands in his left pocket, so, for officer safety, they asked him to exit the vehicle.”

The officer went on the passenger side but after the driver was asked to get out of the car, the driver with three others inside drove off, hitting him.

“When the driver drove off he ran over the officers foot and knocked him down so he physically fell so he did suffer an injury to his foot, but he is ok. No broken bones,” Flowers said.

Previous coverage
Murfreesboro officer hit by vehicle during traffic stop released from hospital
Murfreesboro Police officer injured during traffic stop

Later, the same car was found at a Walmart more than five miles away but had a different driver. That driver told police the other passengers jumped out of the car near an exit on Interstate 24. She was detained, but the others are still on the run.

Now police are saying, “any message we will have for the general public is when you’re stopped by the police just cooperate.”

They said if you feel you’ve been wronged, just be patient.

”Any advice would just be just obey the officers demands,” Flowers said. “There’s no use to try to solve anything on the side of the road. If you’re charged with a crime, you will have your day in court.”

The police department has identified everyone in the car and charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir City Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Walmart on...
Shots fired at Lenoir City Walmart, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says
Removing unwanted guest from your home.
How to get rid of an unwanted guest in your home
Ginger Smallwood turned herself into Loudon police last week and now faced felony theft charges
LaFollette woman charged with theft of hundreds of lawn decorations
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
Helen Ake York worked at Neyland Stadium for 41 years taking tickets before she passes away...
‘I love them, and they love me’ | ‘Granny of the Vols’ dies at 86

Latest News

Sweet P's Uptown Corner is set to reopen 10 months after a car crashed through the front of the...
Sweet P’s Uptown Corner nears return to business after building hit by car
The Gateway in Knoxville has provided more than 10,000 services to the recovery community since...
‘I’ve got my family back’ | Woman shares recovery story at Knoxville rehab center
Bruster's and Medic teamed up to encourage blood donors as they're in need of more than 4,000...
Pint for a Pint | Blood center teams up with Bruster’s ice cream
Sweet P's Uptown Corner set to reopen
‘I’ve got my family back’ | Woman shares recovery story at Knoxville rehab center