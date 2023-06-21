Oak Ridge removes tiny radioactive item after ‘needle in a haystack’ search

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UCOR crews recently tracked down a tiny piece of radioactive material at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory during a cleanup project, safely storing it for disposal, Department of Energy officials said Wednesday.

That piece of “highly radiated” material was a wire, only three to four inches long, officials said. That’s about the size of a straightened-out paper clip. The wire, the last remaining part of the former Radioisotope Development Laboratory, was reportedly tracked down as crews cleaned out the East Cell Bank ahead of demolition next year.

Crews had to search from an opening at the top of the structure, 25 feet above the floor of the 1945 laboratory, officials said, saying the search was like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

Once crews tracked down the wire, officials said, they used a long-reach tool to place it in a concrete-shielded 85-gallon drum, which was then filled with cement and placed inside another container for shipping to a disposal facility. They did that in the shielded East Cell Bank.

“UCOR’s top priorities are the health and safety of its workers and ensuring that we are reducing risks at our worksites,” said Dan Macias, UCOR site integration and cleanup manager. “We are continually working to find safe, effective methods to reduce environmental risks to our workers and the community. The safe removal of this component underscores our commitment.”

The wire will be shipped out in the coming weeks.

