‘Oldest running Gatlinburg attraction’ rebrands to Gatlinburg SkyPark

The change comes ahead of new development at the SkyPark.
Gatlinburg SkyLift Park's, now Gatlinburg SkyPark's, yellow chairs
Gatlinburg SkyLift Park's, now Gatlinburg SkyPark's, yellow chairs(Gatlinburg SkyLift Park)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, described as the city’s oldest running attraction, has rebranded to the Gatlinburg SkyPark, spokespersons announced Wednesday.

The change comes ahead of new development at the SkyPark. Right now, the SkyPark offers a lift to the Gatlinburg SkyBridge, but the attraction is planning on adding new activities, entertainment venues and dining options. Phase one of the project is planned to open in 2024.

The rebrand comes with a new logo as well.

The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, described as the city’s oldest running attraction, has rebranded...
The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, described as the city’s oldest running attraction, has rebranded to the Gatlinburg SkyPark, spokespersons announced Wednesday.(Gatlinburg SkyPark)

“The new logo bridges the past to the future,” says General Manager Randy Watson. “We are excited about new things to come and look forward to offering our guests new adventures and memory-making moments.”

It’s just the latest in recent changes at the SkyPark, however. The yellow-chaired Gatlinburg staple saw additions in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 in the forms of the SkyDeck, SkyCenter, SkyTrail and Tulip Tower.

On Wednesday, June 21, folks will be able to line up to be the first to enter the renamed park and will be entered into prize drawings.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir City Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Walmart on...
Shots fired at Lenoir City Walmart, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says
Removing unwanted guest from your home.
How to get rid of an unwanted guest in your home
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
Helen Ake York worked at Neyland Stadium for 41 years taking tickets before she passes away...
‘I love them, and they love me’ | ‘Granny of the Vols’ dies at 86
Body found in McMinn County, Athens police say
Body found in McMinn County, Athens police say

Latest News

Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Tennessee Attorney General’s office obtains transgender patient medical records in Vanderbilt investigation
Widespread showers continue today with much cooler temperatures
Widespread showers continue today with much cooler temperatures
Catch Up Quick
Ginger Smallwood turned herself into Loudon police last week and now faced felony theft charges
LaFollette woman charged with theft of hundreds of lawn decorations