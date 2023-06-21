‘Oldest running Gatlinburg attraction’ rebrands to Gatlinburg SkyPark

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, described as the city’s oldest running attraction, has rebranded to the Gatlinburg SkyPark, spokespersons announced Wednesday.

The change comes ahead of new development at the SkyPark. Right now, the SkyPark offers a lift to the Gatlinburg SkyBridge, but the attraction is planning on adding new activities, entertainment venues and dining options. Phase one of the project is planned to open in 2024.

The rebrand comes with a new logo as well.

The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, described as the city’s oldest running attraction, has rebranded to the Gatlinburg SkyPark, spokespersons announced Wednesday. (Gatlinburg SkyPark)

“The new logo bridges the past to the future,” says General Manager Randy Watson. “We are excited about new things to come and look forward to offering our guests new adventures and memory-making moments.”

It’s just the latest in recent changes at the SkyPark, however. The yellow-chaired Gatlinburg staple saw additions in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 in the forms of the SkyDeck, SkyCenter, SkyTrail and Tulip Tower.

On Wednesday, June 21, folks will be able to line up to be the first to enter the renamed park and will be entered into prize drawings.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.