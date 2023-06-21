Pint for a Pint | Blood center teams up with Bruster’s ice cream

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center teamed up with Bruster’s Real Ice Cream for their Pint for a Pint event.

From June 28-29 donors would get a voucher for a pint of ice cream from Bruster’s, a MEDIC T-shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, and a Rowdy Bear Snow Park ticket for one wristband.

You can donate at any mobile drive or donation center.

MEDIC officials announced they needed more than 4,000 blood cell units to meet the demand for June.

The center is the primary blood provider for 25 hospitals including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

