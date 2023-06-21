Rescue and rehab center dedicated to protecting Tennessee’s wildlife

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Clinton, the Little Ponderosa Zoo is dedicated to taking care of Tennessee’s wildlife.

They are not just rehabilitating animals, but they’re educating everyone on the wildlife East Tennessee has to offer.

The owner Corbin Cox said this is the zoo’s busiest time of the year for native wildlife rehabilitation.

So far just in 2023, they have brought in 194 birds, 249 cottontail rabbits, 280 opossums, 88 raccoons, 12 various reptiles, 37 skunks, 40 squirrels, 10 groundhogs, 6 fox pups and a bobcat. These numbers go up daily.

In 2019 the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency made them a certified wildlife rehab facility. Now, they rescue and rehabilitate most of the native wildlife in Tennessee.

“Since receiving our certification for native wildlife rehabilitation a few years ago, we have helped thousands of East Tennessee native animals,” Cox said.

“Anything you see running wild, we’ve had it at one time or another,” said Cox.

The zoo has rescued animals from all across the United States and found their forever homes. Cox said the animals are either surrendered by the owners who couldn’t take care of them anymore or they’re rescued because of an injury.

In some cases, the zoo becomes the animal’s forever home.

“We have two raccoons, one of them is albino, that came here when my dad was still here and he saw that if we turn him back out he’s going to be a target. He stands out, and so he took it upon himself to jump through the hoops and finally TWRA said, ‘Okay, it’s educational. You might as well keep him because you’re right, if we turn him out, it’s over with,’” said Cox.

Cox said helping the animals is one part of it but the overall goal is to teach people how to take care of the wildlife and nature.

“I want people to know that there’s still good in the world and that we’re a big part of that, and as far as nature goes and preserving that, that’s preserving wildlife and educating children and educating adults. Anybody that wants to know about it, we’re here for that,” said Cox.

The zoo is a non-profit so they rely solely on donations and admission costs to pay for the animals’ health care, food and upkeep. All summer long, the zoo will be open for anyone to go and visit and play with the animals or maybe even adopt one.

For more information about the zoo, visit their website.

