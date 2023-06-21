Scattered rain & storms back with us on Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll pick up another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain as we move into the overnight hours. On Thursday more rounds of heavier rain will move through for another soggy day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up wet again on Thursday morning. Through the day on Thursday we’ll have rounds of light to moderate rain with some heavier storms. These showers and storms will bring another quarter to half inch in some locations.

The first full day of summer is cool as well. Some areas may struggle to get out of the upper 60s for the afternoon. Knoxville should reach a high around 70.

Moving into Thursday night there will be more showers and storms with a low reaching near 64.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rain stays with us on Friday as well with off and on rain chances. We’re stuck in this cool wet pattern. Some relief comes Friday afternoon with a partly sunny sky and temperatures around 78.

Finally on Saturday can we say hello to the sunshine again. We should see a clearing sky with more sunshine and a typical pop-up thunderstorm in the afternoon. Saturday will reach the mid 80s for the afternoon high.

Sunday, we’re back to the heat and humidity with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Planning forecast shows more rain through Friday. (WVLT)

