Shots fired at Lenoir City Walmart, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says

Lenoir City Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Walmart on Highway 321, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Lenoir City Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Walmart on...
Lenoir City Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Walmart on Highway 321, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials.(WVLT News)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenoir City Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Walmart on Highway 321, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials.

There is no word on if there are victims or suspects. However, LCSO officials said that there is a large law enforcement presence at the scene.

This is a developing story. WVLT News has a crew on the way.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Removing unwanted guest from your home.
How to get rid of an unwanted guest in your home
Six people were transported to the hospital after a wreck in Knox County on Sunday afternoon,...
6 people transported to hospital after Knox Co. wreck
Overturned truck closes lane on Alcoa Highway
Overturned truck closes lane on Alcoa Highway
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Chase Burns
Vols beat Stanford 6-4 in CWS elimination game

Latest News

The Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton, TN.
Rescue and rehab center dedicated to protecting Tennessee’s wildlife
Rescue and rehab center dedicated to protecting Tennessee’s wildlife
Two students received four-year scholarships for $20,000.
Students receive $20K scholarships from Rotary Club of Knoxville
Tennessee baseball (44-21) is taking on LSU (49-16) for a fifth time this season on Tuesday...
LIVE THREAD: LSU takes early 1-0 lead vs. Vols