State offering nearly $200M in school safety grants

The money will come from two programs, one which funds full-time school resource officer positions and one that allows schools to apply for funding for increasing security.
The money will come from two programs, one which funds full-time school resource officer positions and one that allows schools to apply for funding for increasing security.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is offering public and non-public schools nearly $200 million in grants aimed at increasing student safety, officials with Gov. Bill Lee’s office announced Wednesday.

The money will come from two programs, one which funds full-time school resource officer positions and one that allows schools to apply for funding for increasing security.

“Nothing is more important than making sure that Tennessee students and teachers return home from school safely each day,” Gov. Lee said. “This year, together with the General Assembly, we made significant investments to secure schools across Tennessee, and we’re now inviting local law enforcement agencies and schools to partner with us by applying for these historic funds.”

$140 million will go towards funding the SRO positions. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has opened applications for law enforcement agencies. They’re eligible for up to $75,000 per year, per school with an SRO from those departments.

Additionally, $40 million is going towards public school budgets for increased security, training and violence prevention programs. A final $14 million is available to non-public schools.

