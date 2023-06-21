Sweet P’s Uptown Corner nears return to business after building hit by car

It’s been 10 months since the building at the corner of Jacksboro Pike and Tazewell Pike was hit by a vehicle in the early morning hours.
By William Puckett
Jun. 21, 2023
FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It has been 10 months since the building that houses Sweet P’s Uptown Corner, at the corner of Jacksboro Pike and Tazewell Pike was hit by a car on August 7, 2022.

David England was charged in the crash.

”Well we’ve spent the last 10 months rebuilding this place making it structurally sound again, trying to make it safer, fighting with insurance companies, trying to keep our people paid,” said Sweet P’s owner Chris Ford.

Ford and others had to do the heavy lifting to get the building up to code after the crash.

Inside not much has changed, but on the outside of the building, there’s a different look and a return to an old form.

”We uncovered this really cool old sign from the Smithwood Drug Store that we were able to keep and I just think the building looks a lot better from the outside,” said Ford.

The recommitment to the building was something Ford was proud of, not walking away when some might have thought it was easy to.

”You know that’s the silver lining to this that we got this chance to kind of reboot and reinvent ourselves a little bit,” said Ford.

Ford and his team have a plan to reopen Thursday, June 29.

When the doors to Sweet P’s Uptown Corner reopen it will have an expanded brunch menu, and better cheaper options for lunchtime.

