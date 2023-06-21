Tennessee to face NC State Dec. 16 in San Antonio

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee basketball team will face NC State this coming season in a neutral-site contest at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The matchup is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, in partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and its newly branded Hall of Fame Series.

The game is part of a doubleheader that also features a women’s showdown of Baylor vs. Miami (Fla.). Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale in mid-July. On-sale date, tipoff times, fan experience information and television details will be released at a later date.

“Our program has participated in several Hall of Fame events in recent years, and they have always been wonderful experiences for our team,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “We expect the same caliber of experience when we travel to San Antonio—a great city that knows and loves basketball—to test ourselves against a really talented and well-coached NC State program. Our associate head coach, Justin Gainey, is an NC State grad and was a great point guard for the Wolfpack under Herb Sendek. And growing up in Hickory, North Carolina, I’m very familiar with NC State’s rich basketball history.”

The Volunteers are 4-7 against NC State all-time, with UT winning the most recent matchup, 67-58, at the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis. The upcoming clash marks the fifth neutral-site affair between the programs, with the Vols holding a 3-1, edge against NC State in such matchups. Tennessee is 114-100 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The meeting with the Wolfpack marks just the second time Tennessee has played in San Antonio, with the first trip to the Alamo City coming in the 2007 NCAA Tournament, a narrow 85-84 loss to top-ranked Ohio State in the Sweet Sixteen. NC State head coach Kevin Keatts enters year seven with the Wolfpack, coming off a 23-11 campaign in 2022-23. Vol fans will find a familiar name on the NC State roster, as the team’s top returning scorer—6-9 forward D.J. Burns (12.5 ppg, .561 FG%)—began his collegiate career as a Vol, redshirting the 2018-19 season on Rocky Top. Other connections in this matchup center on the Tennessee coaching staff.

Associate Head Coach Justin Gainey is a two-time NC State graduate that starred as a point guard for the Wolfpack from 1996-2000. Barnes, meanwhile, grew up in Hickory, North Carolina, which is less than a three-hour drive west of Raleigh. A pair of current Vols also hail from the state of North Carolina. Junior forward Jonas Aidoo grew up in Durham, and freshman guard Freddie Dilione V is from Fayetteville.

For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum and events, visit http://www.hoophall.com

