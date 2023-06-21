Tennessee to face NC State Dec. 16 in San Antonio

The matchup is in partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Mississippi forward Myles Burns, left, and Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) dive for a...
Mississippi forward Myles Burns, left, and Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) dive for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/John Amis)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee basketball team will face NC State this coming season in a neutral-site contest at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The matchup is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, in partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and its newly branded Hall of Fame Series.

The game is part of a doubleheader that also features a women’s showdown of Baylor vs. Miami (Fla.). Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale in mid-July. On-sale date, tipoff times, fan experience information and television details will be released at a later date.

“Our program has participated in several Hall of Fame events in recent years, and they have always been wonderful experiences for our team,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “We expect the same caliber of experience when we travel to San Antonio—a great city that knows and loves basketball—to test ourselves against a really talented and well-coached NC State program. Our associate head coach, Justin Gainey, is an NC State grad and was a great point guard for the Wolfpack under Herb Sendek. And growing up in Hickory, North Carolina, I’m very familiar with NC State’s rich basketball history.”

The Volunteers are 4-7 against NC State all-time, with UT winning the most recent matchup, 67-58, at the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis. The upcoming clash marks the fifth neutral-site affair between the programs, with the Vols holding a 3-1, edge against NC State in such matchups. Tennessee is 114-100 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The meeting with the Wolfpack marks just the second time Tennessee has played in San Antonio, with the first trip to the Alamo City coming in the 2007 NCAA Tournament, a narrow 85-84 loss to top-ranked Ohio State in the Sweet Sixteen. NC State head coach Kevin Keatts enters year seven with the Wolfpack, coming off a 23-11 campaign in 2022-23. Vol fans will find a familiar name on the NC State roster, as the team’s top returning scorer—6-9 forward D.J. Burns (12.5 ppg, .561 FG%)—began his collegiate career as a Vol, redshirting the 2018-19 season on Rocky Top. Other connections in this matchup center on the Tennessee coaching staff.

Associate Head Coach Justin Gainey is a two-time NC State graduate that starred as a point guard for the Wolfpack from 1996-2000. Barnes, meanwhile, grew up in Hickory, North Carolina, which is less than a three-hour drive west of Raleigh. A pair of current Vols also hail from the state of North Carolina. Junior forward Jonas Aidoo grew up in Durham, and freshman guard Freddie Dilione V is from Fayetteville.

For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum and events, visit http://www.hoophall.com, follow @hoophall or call 1-877-4HOOPLA.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir City Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Walmart on...
Shots fired at Lenoir City Walmart, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says
Removing unwanted guest from your home.
How to get rid of an unwanted guest in your home
Ginger Smallwood turned herself into Loudon police last week and now faced felony theft charges
LaFollette woman charged with theft of hundreds of lawn decorations
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
Helen Ake York worked at Neyland Stadium for 41 years taking tickets before she passes away...
‘I love them, and they love me’ | ‘Granny of the Vols’ dies at 86

Latest News

Tennessee baseball (44-21) is taking on LSU (49-16) for a fifth time this season on Tuesday...
UT’s season comes to a close with 5-0 loss to LSU in CWS
Chase Burns
Vols beat Stanford 6-4 in CWS elimination game
Vols CWS
LSU downs UT 6-3 in CWS opener
Vols defensive lineman at Kids Trade Day event at Dick's House of Sport
It was in the cards for Tennessee’s Omari Thomas