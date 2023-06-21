Warrant leads to arrest for multiple drug offenses in Sevier County, sheriff says

A Sevier County man was charged with seven different offenses following a drug bust Wednesday, according to officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A drug bust lead to the arrest of a Sevier County man Wednesday, according to officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office’s Narcotics and Violent Crimes Apprehension Unit served a search warrant at a home on 1463 Chapman Hwy. for an ongoing drug distribution investigation. according to officials.

Detectives arrested 65-year-old Donald Stephen McGill at the home. They found LSD, cocaine, 31 grams of marijuana, other pills, guns and drug paraphernalia, according to officials.

McGill was charged with manufacture, sale and delivery of a schedule I narcotic (LSD), manufacture, sale and delivery of a schedule II narcotic (Cocaine), manufacture, sale and delivery of a schedule IV narcotic (Clonazepam), manufacture, sale and delivery of a schedule VI narcotic (Marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“Also, a 2016 Chevrolet SUV was seized along with $1508.00 in cash and the firearms found in the home,” officials said. “McGill was transported to Sevier County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment before a Magistrate.”

The Sevierville Police Department also helped execute the search warrant.

