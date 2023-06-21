Widespread showers continue today with much cooler temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer officially begins today at 10:57 a.m. but it’s not feeling or looking like summer at all over the next few days with rain chances and cooler temperatures.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning with clouds, fog, and showers. We’re looking at about a 60% coverage in the showers throughout the morning and dropping to a 40% coverage by the afternoon hours. The good news is today’s rain is pretty light. We’ll pick up about a quarter of an inch or less than that by the end of the day.

Highs will be near 75 degrees mid-day and drop to near 70 by the afternoon. The average high for the first day of summer is 87 degrees, so we are more than 10 degrees below that average today!

LOOKING AHEAD

This area of low pressure continues to spin right over us bringing us a better chance for showers on Thursday. Once again, the rain doesn’t look heavy just numerous. At about an 80% coverage on Thursday, we’ll pick up another quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain. Highs will only get to about 70 degrees.

Scattered downpours and storms continue Friday as this system moves out of the region. Highs rebound back into the lower 80s.

This weekend features warmer temperatures and drier conditions! A few spotty storms are possible Saturday with stray rain chances on Sunday. Highs will go from the lower 80s to the upper 80s over the weekend.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking scattered storms to start the new week, but overall we are on drier trend with temperatures back to near average.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.