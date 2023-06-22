3 teens charged with kidnapping man in his driveway, 1 suspect on run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department found a man they say was forced into an SUV by teenagers.

Juan Hernandez, 16, and Cordarius White, 17, are charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and evading arrest on foot.

Byran Martinez, 18, has those charges along with intentionally evading arrest in a vehicle.

One suspect is on the run, according to police.

Police issued a City Watch on Wednesday evening for the 29-year-old man. He was found later that night.

Police say the alleged kidnapping took place in the 3500 block of Philwood Avenue in High Point Terrace area between 6:10 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. in the victim’s driveway.

Officers canvassed the area, found the suspect’s vehicle, and attempted to stop the car.

The man was thrown from the vehicle in the area of Chelsea Avenue and Ash Street where police found him uninjured.

In pursuit of the suspects, officers successfully deployed stop sticks. The suspects got out of the car and ran away from police.

One suspect was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition for a minor injury sustained when running away.

The suspects were in a stolen car during the kidnapping, said police.

The scene on Philwood Avenue (Action News 5)

