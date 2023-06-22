3 teens charged with kidnapping man in his driveway, 1 suspect on run

Byran Martinez
Byran Martinez(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department found a man they say was forced into an SUV by teenagers.

Juan Hernandez, 16, and Cordarius White, 17, are charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and evading arrest on foot.

Byran Martinez, 18, has those charges along with intentionally evading arrest in a vehicle.

One suspect is on the run, according to police.

Police issued a City Watch on Wednesday evening for the 29-year-old man. He was found later that night.

Police say the alleged kidnapping took place in the 3500 block of Philwood Avenue in High Point Terrace area between 6:10 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. in the victim’s driveway.

Officers canvassed the area, found the suspect’s vehicle, and attempted to stop the car.

The man was thrown from the vehicle in the area of Chelsea Avenue and Ash Street where police found him uninjured.

In pursuit of the suspects, officers successfully deployed stop sticks. The suspects got out of the car and ran away from police.

One suspect was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition for a minor injury sustained when running away.

The suspects were in a stolen car during the kidnapping, said police.

The scene on Philwood Avenue
The scene on Philwood Avenue(Action News 5)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir City Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Walmart on...
Shots fired at Lenoir City Walmart, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says
Ginger Smallwood turned herself into Loudon police last week and now faced felony theft charges
LaFollette woman charged with theft of hundreds of lawn decorations
The owner of the Titanic Museum's.
East Tennessee man second in the world to visit Titanic wreck site

Latest News

The Tennessee State Veterans Home was built on nearly 28 acres of land to offer a home away...
New State Veterans Home opens in Southeast Tenn.
Clouds and rain stay with us through Friday.
Another day of rain and then clearing for the weekend
The TBI said six people were found dead inside a burning Marion County home in an apparent...
Family of sole survivor in Marion County murder-suicide provides update on loved one’s recovery
Coast Guard update after debris found near the Titanic near where submersible went missing
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Knoxville police investigating after teen found shot multiple times, KPD says