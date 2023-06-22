9-year-old boy expected to recover after grandfather dies to save him from drowning, officials say

A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys Island. (SOURCE: WCSC)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy whose grandfather died trying to save him from drowning is expected to make a full recovery after the ordeal, according to officials.

Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning confirmed the child has been released from the hospital.

His 70-year-old grandfather, Darrell Lambert, died at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, according to officials.

Lambert was attempting to help his grandson, who was struggling with the ocean’s current, when he was overtaken by the current, WSCS reported.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said they were called to the Shell Road beach access around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for the drowning. First responders said they found a man who was being given first aid by Samaritans.

Officials said the man, identified as Lambert, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir City Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Walmart on...
Shots fired at Lenoir City Walmart, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says
Ginger Smallwood turned herself into Loudon police last week and now faced felony theft charges
LaFollette woman charged with theft of hundreds of lawn decorations
The owner of the Titanic Museum's.
East Tennessee man second in the world to visit Titanic wreck site

Latest News

FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver...
First gene therapy for deadly form of muscular dystrophy gets FDA approval for young kids
PTSD Awareness Month
Knoxville fire talks about importance of PTSD Awareness Month
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Response to fiery Ohio derailment frustrated by poor communication and incomplete information
Oak Ridge helping low-income families with housing options
City of Oak Ridge helping prospective homeowners with affordable housing