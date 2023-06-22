Another day of rain and then clearing for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances will continue through the evening hours Thursday and again on Friday. The clouds will help us stay fairly steady with temperatures going into the evening hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overnight Thursday look for the clouds and a few sprinkles to stay with us. We’ll be around 64 degrees to start Friday.

Friday, overall another cloudy day with on and off rain and storms. Not as widespread as it was on Thursday, but still rain jacket is going to be needed.

On Friday we’ll pick up another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is the day we’ve probably been looking forward to all week. We’ll break out the sunshine and have temperatures back into the 80s. The bad news is, we’re increasing our humidity as well. Saturday afternoon comes with a spotty storm in the afternoon.

Sunday we crank up the heat even more as we approach 90 in the afternoon.

We’ll start next week wet on Monday before drying out Tuesday and beyond.

