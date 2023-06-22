City of Oak Ridge helping prospective homeowners with affordable housing

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Community Development Corporation (ORCDC) unveiled three new homes built specifically for first-time homeowners. The goal was to help lower income families take the big step of deciding to buy a home.

“Even though there are bricks and sticks, it’s the people that we serve that actually matter. And being able to provide a quality home that they take from a house and then into a home is what makes this absolutely rewarding,” said Executive Director of the Oak Ridge Housing Authority Maria Carton.

ORCDC worked with the housing authority to create one-level homes with similar floor plans. All houses have three bedrooms, two baths and large front porches. Each home is offered at its appraised value of $238,000.

Hannah Crosby, mother of two young children, said her family has been living in Section 8 housing for the past few years. She said this opportunity could change their lives.

“Especially after COVID and everything, we had no idea how we were gonna purchase a home because prices were going up and up and up. We just make it and then something would sell and then we would just be out of luck,” Crosby said. “We would love to be out of apartments and into a home where we could raise our kids.”

To qualify to purchase the homes, people must have never purchased a home or have not owned a home in the past three years. Families must have a gross income at 80% the average median income for the Oak Ridge area. Catron said that for a family of four, the household income would be $69,100.

The housing authority also offered loan programs to help support the purchase of the homes.

Those interested should contact the housing authority at 865-482-1006.

The house at 106 Waddell Place will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. After this weekend, people can book appointments for viewings by calling the housing authority.

