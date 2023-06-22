Cool and rainy today but dry weather is on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s rainy at times today as that low-pressure system spins out of our region. Drier weather starts to move in throughout the day Friday and into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. It’s another muggy and cloudy morning. Showers increase throughout the morning to about an 80% coverage by noon.

We’ll hang onto the 80% coverage of showers with highs only getting to 70 degrees. We’ll start to dry out overnight with temperatures dropping back into the low 60s by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The clouds stick around Friday with scattered downpours and storms. The good news is that the rain won’t be as widespread on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunshine returns this weekend with some clouds Saturday and Sunday. A few spotty storms are possible Saturday. Highs are back in the lower 80s Saturday and upper 80s by Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking scattered rain and storms to return late Sunday into Monday. Temperature rebound back into the upper 80s by next week with much drier weather.

Thursday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

