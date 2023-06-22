East Tennessee man part of second exhibition to visit Titanic wreck site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search continues for the group of people lost in the Atlantic Ocean while trying to visit the Titanic on the ocean floor.

The group went missing on Sunday inside a small vessel about the size of a minivan. Since then crews have been searching in an area twice the size of Connecticut. Officials said they did detect several “banging” sounds through sonar devices and are frantically searching that area. Oxygen inside the vessel is expected to run out Thursday morning.

One man right here in East Tennessee did the exact journey to see the Titanic on the ocean floor. John Joslyn was part of only the second expedition in the world to ever go down to the ship wreckage site in 1987. Twenty years later he opened the first Titanic Museum in Branson, Missouri, and then in 2010 opened the one in Pigeon Forge.

Joslyn is a former TV producer who had a fascination with the ship that led him to lead the first-ever privately funded expedition down to the wreckage site in 1987 just two years after the site was found.

April 14, 1912, is when the Titanic sank to the bottom of the ocean. In 1985, the wreckage site was found 350 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. Just two years later, Joslyn prepared to co-lead a $6 million expedition to the site.

He talked about his long journey to the ship with WVLT’s sister station in Missouri.

“In this capsule going down a submersible and its very small. We’re there for two and a half hours in the dark,” said Joslyn.

The mission was to explore the wreck and bring back video footage for a documentary he was working on and produced called ‘Return to the Titanic Live.’ He and his team completed 32 dives and spent more than 40 days out at sea- most of the pictures and artifacts at the museums were recovered from Joslyn’s expedition.

He said when he first saw the Titanic underwater, it was like magic.

“You get dazzled by the image. I mean here this great big ship is sitting on the bottom of the ocean and its bow comes out and it’s almost like an aberration comes out of nowhere and there it sits and you’re dazzled by it,” said Joslyn.

Joslyn’s close connection to the ship is why they chose him to be the one to have such an important artifact from that time held at his museum.

“It means a great honor to us to know that we were selected as the only sites in the U.S. that are going to show this violin. It could’ve gone to New York, could’ve gone to LA, but no it went to Pigeon Forge,” said Joslyn.

Mary Kellogg- Joslyn is John’s wife. They declined to do interviews out of respect for the five people still missing aboard the vessel. She said they were praying for a safe return home.

Joslyn said the reason they created the museums in the first place was always to pay respect to the 2,208 passengers and crew that were aboard the RMS Titanic when it sank.

