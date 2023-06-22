Events for the kids and adults to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of fun activities for the kids and adults this weekend!

Friday, June 23rd:

The Summer on Broadway Festival is Friday and Saturday in downtown Maryville. This festival features two days of jam-packed fun for the family! On Friday, you can enjoy a silent disco and then on Saturday is the farmers’ market. Both days feature craft vendors, food trucks, and a kids’ area.

Another festival is also taking place in Maryville Friday and Saturday. Hops in the Hills is returning for its 8th year and is a craft brewing festival. The brew crawl is Friday at 6 p.m. The main event is Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Maryville Greenway Amphitheater. Tickets to the event include craft beer, food, and a t-shirt! You must be 21 years old or older to attend.

Saturday, June 24th:

Knoxville’s Brewfest is also this weekend. Saturday at World’s Fair Park, you can enjoy beer and live entertainment. There are two different sessions, one from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and another one from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets online. Kids and pets are not allowed.

Freedomfest is back! It’s at the Alcoa Duck Pond Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The last time this event was held was back in 2019! There will be food trucks, craft vendors, a kids’ cove, and a firework show to end the night.

Safety City is hosting an Olympic Day celebration on Saturday. This free event is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Safety City. You can ride bikes with Olympians, get their autographs, and take photos with the USA Cycling National Team.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.