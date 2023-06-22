Family of sole survivor in Marion County murder-suicide provides update on loved one’s recovery

The TBI said six people were found dead inside a burning Marion County home in an apparent...
The TBI said six people were found dead inside a burning Marion County home in an apparent murder-suicide.(WRCB)
By Xavier Harris
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WRCB) - The family of Aaron Pursley says he is home and recovering after being shot three times.

His cousin Amber Kilgore says he was shot in the hand, shoulder, and abdomen.

She adds because of the injuries to his hand the doctors had to amputate his middle finger.

“It’s just kind of a surreal moment like is this really happening to someone in our family,” said Kilgore.

Previous Coverage:
Six people dead inside burning home in Marion County

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett says the incident appears to have started as a domestic dispute between Gary Barnett, and his estranged wife Regina Barnett who had an active restraining order against him.

“If you are having issues leave everybody else out of it settle it on your own don’t harm anyone else,” said Kilgore.

Sheriff Burnett says after killing his estranged wife he killed her daughter and her three grandchildren.

“They were very sweet kids and well behaved I just can’t imagine what their final moments were like,” said Kilgore.

The family adds Pursley lost everything in the fire and the family hopes the community will step up and donate any clothes or shoes for him.

  • Shirts - Size large
  • Pants - 32x32 or 32x34
  • Shoes - Size 11

If you would like to donate to his GoFundMe, click here.

Funeral arrangements for the victims have been set for Tuesday, June 27th, at 2:00 p.m. At Ponders Melrose Chapel.

Friends & family are welcomed to a viewing Monday at Ponders Melrose Chapel from 5:00 p.m. Until 9:00 p.m. and at 12:00pm on Tuesday until the service begins.

