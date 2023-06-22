Fundraiser held for East Tenn. firefighter after being hospitalized for more than a week

A volunteer firefighter was injured on June 12, during a hose testing, according to officials with the Blair Volunteer Fire Department.
Volunteer firefighter Kelby Webster was injured during a training exercise.
Volunteer firefighter Kelby Webster was injured during a training exercise.(BVFD)
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A volunteer firefighter was injured during a hose testing on June 12, according to officials with the Blair Volunteer Fire Department.

During the testing, a coupling blew apart and hit in the side of the face and the neck, according to Chief Casey Laymance.

He was sent to the hospital and then transferred to the Fort Sanders Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center to continue recovery.

Officials with the department said they were holding a hot dog bar fundraiser for the wages he lost while in the hospital.

The fundraiser was scheduled for July 14, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at BVFD Station 1 at 1911 Old Harriman Hwy. in Oliver Springs.

Hot dog bar fund raiser, all proceeds to benefit Kelby’s loss of wages due to his injuries received while volunteering...

Posted by Blair Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

