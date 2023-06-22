Fundraiser held for East Tenn. firefighter after being hospitalized for more than a week
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A volunteer firefighter was injured during a hose testing on June 12, according to officials with the Blair Volunteer Fire Department.
During the testing, a coupling blew apart and hit in the side of the face and the neck, according to Chief Casey Laymance.
He was sent to the hospital and then transferred to the Fort Sanders Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center to continue recovery.
Officials with the department said they were holding a hot dog bar fundraiser for the wages he lost while in the hospital.
The fundraiser was scheduled for July 14, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at BVFD Station 1 at 1911 Old Harriman Hwy. in Oliver Springs.
