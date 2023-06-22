‘Innovation South’ building will help UT students work with the professionals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Work is underway to bring a new building to the University of Tennessee Research Park. It’s called Innovation South, and it will be the fourth building in the park.

The new facility would give students the chance to do some hands-on learning.

“In this new building, it is going to change industries, and create economic opportunity across the region,” Chancellor of UT Donde Plowman said.

Thursday marked the groundbreaking ceremony for the 84,000-square-foot building.

The university will run classes and research out of half the building. The other half will be leased to companies for commercial use. That space is already sold out.

The classes will range from undergrad to PhD level, with university leaders saying about 50 postgrad students will conduct research there, while about 100 undergrads will be a part of it too.

“It’s a perfect example of what we call a public-private partnership,” Plowman said. “And more and more of those are developing here at the university.”

The point of that partnership was to have students learn from professionals, since they’ll be sharing the space.

“When you were in school, when I was in school, it wasn’t always easy to have real-world, hands-on experience,” Tom Rogers said, President of the UT Research Park. “That’s one of the things UT really excels in.”

The companies that have already secured space in the Innovation South building are The Composites Institute, the U.S. Forest Service, Trimble, EDP Biotech, the Golden Roast and the Volkswagen Group of America.

Rogers said UT students will be studying topics to help those companies.

“Composites research. Making materials that are lighter weight, stronger, and that’s of great interest to automotive companies, to manufacturing companies, to aerospace companies,” Rogers said.

Construction of the Innovation South building is already underway, and is expected to open in the Fall of 2024.

