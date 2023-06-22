KCSO: Motorcyclist killed in North Knox crash
Officials said one driver died in a crash on Pleasant Ridge Rd.
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said that one person has died after a head-on crash on Pleasant Ridge Road in North Knox County involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
Police said the crash happened just before 10:00 P.M. Wednesday evening when a motorcyclist was riding on Pleasant Ridge Road when a SUV pulled out from a neighborhood. The vehicles hit head-on.
The driver of the motorcycle died from their injuries and the Knox county sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.
