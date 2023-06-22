Knoxville fire talks about importance of PTSD Awareness Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It can be an unseen problem, 30% of first responders battle depression and post traumatic stress disorder.

Assistant Chief for the Knoxville Fire Department Mark Wilbanks said every call is different but some are harder to deal with than others.

“You go back to normal life and and you’re with your family and your friends and sometimes you carry calls with you until the next day. Sometimes you carry calls with you for the next 25 years,” said Wilbanks.

Wilbanks said when he was first starting the job, there was a stigma around mental health. He’s glad now that there is a month dedicated to bringing awareness.

“There was a time that we didn’t understand what PTSD was and folks did not know how to cope. We have a lot better coping mechanisms that are available to us now and like I said before, we have people that we can go talk to and it doesn’t cost the employee a dime,” said Wilbanks.

It’s not just firefighters but police officers, EMT’s and more that face challenging and dangerous situations that can lead to PTSD.

KFD Captain Chris Hinkle was instrumental in getting the James ‘Dustin’ Samples Act passed. Samples was a firefighter who tragically took his life after years of battling a PTSD diagnosis from on the job encounters.

The bill provides treatment for firefighters at no cost to them.

“You didn’t discuss it you, you didn’t talk about it, you dealt with it and that’s how you ended up with issues. Now we’re hoping with this bill that’s been passed, can really push people to come out and say, ‘Hey I do have a problem, I need some help,’ and they will get the help they need before its too late. A lot of cases across the state it is too late. We can’t change that but we can change the future,” said Hinkle.

Both Wilbanks and Hinkle said its best to always talk through the things you’re dealing with to someone you feel comfortable with. They said this has been the most helpful in getting through hard times for them.

