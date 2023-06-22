Knoxville police investigating after teen found shot multiple times, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Montgomery Village Thursday morning, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

Officers arrived on the 1100 block of Daylily Drive around 6:30 a.m., he said, after getting a call about a man lying in the dumpsters outside of the building. While there, officers said they found an 18-year-old who had been shot multiple times.

KPD is investigating; Erland said shells were found at the scene. The victim’s body was also taken to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination, he said.

Those with more information are being asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

