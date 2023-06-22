Madisonville clinic rolls out new way to test for Alzheimer’s

The American Academy of Physician Associates created a new toolkit for providers to use to screen for Alzheimer’s that incorporates specific ways to track data over several months.
The American Academy of Physician Associates created a new toolkit for providers to use to screen for Alzheimer’s that incorporates specific ways to track data
By Sam Luther
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than a century, health care providers have been searching for ways to detect and prevent Alzheimer’s, but there’s now a new effort happening in rural East Tennessee to change how the disease is screened.

The American Academy of Physician Associates along with the Cleveland Clinic, released a new toolkit that’s being used in only two East Tennessee clinics right now during the pilot process. Closer to Chattanooga in Etowah is where one of those clinics are, while the other is United Primary Care in Madisonville.

“I have patients every day in their late 50s early 60s and they’ve never been seen before,” said physician assistant Adam Thornton at United Primary Care.

According to Thornton, people in rural Madisonville have been oftentimes routinely waiting for years to get medical concerns addressed. The hope from Thornton and others is that a new screening resource encourages people to get checked out for early signs of Alzheimer’s, while also making it more accessible for those that live in rural communities.

The screening process is similar to the system already in place according to Thornton, who added that the difference is that this new toolkit encourages a more detailed data catalog on patients as they look at the bigger picture.

“We have the ability to see what are the underlying associations with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, stuff we deal with rampantly in health care, especially in our area,” said Thornton.

While a permanent and long-term cure for Alzheimer’s is still unclear, Thornton said those other conditions that could be causing the disease are oftentimes treatable. If caught early Thornton said it can improve a person’s life and possibly allow them to continue working longer while also keeping them safer once prescribed the proper treatment.

This screening toolkit keeps track of a patients medical history and data from the first visit and compares them to visits in the future for at least 12 weeks after the fact, which is the stage this newly implemented system is in at the moment.

In Tennessee, there are an estimated 120,000 people aged 65 or older living with Alzheimer’s.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir City Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Walmart on...
Shots fired at Lenoir City Walmart, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says
Removing unwanted guest from your home.
How to get rid of an unwanted guest in your home
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says
Ginger Smallwood turned herself into Loudon police last week and now faced felony theft charges
LaFollette woman charged with theft of hundreds of lawn decorations
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation

Latest News

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Events for the kids and adults to Find Your Fun this weekend
Ben tracks some March-like weather for these summer days
Scattered rain & storms back with us on Thursday
Volunteer firefighter Kelby Webster was injured during a training exercise.
Fundraiser held for East Tenn. firefighter after being hospitalized for more than a week
The owner of the Titanic Museum's.
East Tennessee man second in the world to visit Titanic wreck site