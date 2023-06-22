Madisonville clinic rolls out new way to test for Alzheimer’s

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than a century, health care providers have been searching for ways to detect and prevent Alzheimer’s, but there’s now a new effort happening in rural East Tennessee to change how the disease is screened.

The American Academy of Physician Associates along with the Cleveland Clinic, released a new toolkit that’s being used in only two East Tennessee clinics right now during the pilot process. Closer to Chattanooga in Etowah is where one of those clinics are, while the other is United Primary Care in Madisonville.

“I have patients every day in their late 50s early 60s and they’ve never been seen before,” said physician assistant Adam Thornton at United Primary Care.

According to Thornton, people in rural Madisonville have been oftentimes routinely waiting for years to get medical concerns addressed. The hope from Thornton and others is that a new screening resource encourages people to get checked out for early signs of Alzheimer’s, while also making it more accessible for those that live in rural communities.

The screening process is similar to the system already in place according to Thornton, who added that the difference is that this new toolkit encourages a more detailed data catalog on patients as they look at the bigger picture.

“We have the ability to see what are the underlying associations with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, stuff we deal with rampantly in health care, especially in our area,” said Thornton.

While a permanent and long-term cure for Alzheimer’s is still unclear, Thornton said those other conditions that could be causing the disease are oftentimes treatable. If caught early Thornton said it can improve a person’s life and possibly allow them to continue working longer while also keeping them safer once prescribed the proper treatment.

This screening toolkit keeps track of a patients medical history and data from the first visit and compares them to visits in the future for at least 12 weeks after the fact, which is the stage this newly implemented system is in at the moment.

In Tennessee, there are an estimated 120,000 people aged 65 or older living with Alzheimer’s.

