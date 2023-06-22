New State Veterans Home opens in Southeast Tenn.

The home was built on nearly 28 acres of land to offer a home away from home for East Tennessee veterans.
The Tennessee State Veterans Home was built on nearly 28 acres of land to offer a home away...
The Tennessee State Veterans Home was built on nearly 28 acres of land to offer a home away from home for East Tennessee veterans.(TSVH)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The newest Tennessee State Veterans Home opened on Thursday.

The home was built on nearly 28 acres of land to offer a home away from home for East Tennessee veterans.

Many local and state leaders were at the ribbon-cutting of the new facility, including Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Tommy Baker.

“We are deeply honored to celebrate the opening of the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Cleveland,” Baker said. “This project stands as a testament to the profound responsibility felt by both the community and the state in caring for those who have served while ensuring they genuinely feel our gratitude.”

There are five current TSVH, Knoxville, Clarksville, Murfreesboro, Cleveland and Humbolt. There is a sixth home under construction in Arlington as well.

The center does not only serve veterans but also their spouses, widows or widowers, and gold-star parents.

Those interested in learning more can visit the TSVH website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenoir City Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Walmart on...
Shots fired at Lenoir City Walmart, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says
Ginger Smallwood turned herself into Loudon police last week and now faced felony theft charges
LaFollette woman charged with theft of hundreds of lawn decorations
The owner of the Titanic Museum's.
East Tennessee man second in the world to visit Titanic wreck site

Latest News

Clouds and rain stay with us through Friday.
Another day of rain and then clearing for the weekend
The TBI said six people were found dead inside a burning Marion County home in an apparent...
Family of sole survivor in Marion County murder-suicide provides update on loved one’s recovery
Coast Guard update after debris found near the Titanic near where submersible went missing
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Knoxville police investigating after teen found shot multiple times, KPD says