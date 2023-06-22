New State Veterans Home opens in Southeast Tenn.

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The newest Tennessee State Veterans Home opened on Thursday.

The home was built on nearly 28 acres of land to offer a home away from home for East Tennessee veterans.

Many local and state leaders were at the ribbon-cutting of the new facility, including Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Tommy Baker.

“We are deeply honored to celebrate the opening of the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Cleveland,” Baker said. “This project stands as a testament to the profound responsibility felt by both the community and the state in caring for those who have served while ensuring they genuinely feel our gratitude.”

There are five current TSVH, Knoxville, Clarksville, Murfreesboro, Cleveland and Humbolt. There is a sixth home under construction in Arlington as well.

The center does not only serve veterans but also their spouses, widows or widowers, and gold-star parents.

Those interested in learning more can visit the TSVH website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.