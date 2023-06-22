Police department under fire after viral post causes uproar in metro community

There are calls for changes at the Villa Rica Police Department after a controversial post on the department’s Facebook page went viral this week.
By Brittany Ford and Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The post showed a silhouette of a Black man being used as a shooting target during a gun training exercise.

“I started getting tagged from all the residents and organizations pertaining to the silhouette target of just this individual black man, who in my opinion had been dressed to look like a thug,” Dominique Conteh, president of the Carroll County NAACP branch, said.

Conteh says the post shows negligence by the department.

“What you start to do is condition people to think this race or these individuals I’ve trained on them, I’ve used them as targets,” he said.

Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour says the department uses a variety of targets approved by the Georgia Peace Officer Standard Training Council.

Mansour says the targets range in age, sex, and race. He says the photos posted were taken out of context.

“We had other photos that show us using other targets, but that one photo and video was put up and that’s where we messed up,” Mansour said.

The Carroll County NAACP shared a letter sent to Chief Mansour on their social media page addressing the controversial Facebook post on the Villa Rica Police Department Facebook page. That post has since been deleted.

Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal sent this statement on the recent backlash:

Moving forward, both sides acknowledge there is room for improvement.

“It was not an intentional act. We do everything we can to not offend anyone,” Mansour added.

“We will be addressing this. This is just the beginning. This is just the catalyst and it’s time for a change,” Conteh said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

