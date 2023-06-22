Sources: TN GOP lawmakers received letters containing unknown powdery substance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three envelopes containing an unknown powdery substance were sent to GOP members of the legislature at the Cordell Hull Building in Nashville, multiple sources confirmed to WSMV4 on Thursday.

It is unknown the contents of the envelopes at this time, but there was a substance, sources say. Offices that the envelopes were delivered to have been evacuated.

Sources say other offices and people inside the building have been instructed to not open their mail and stay in their offices until further notice.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

