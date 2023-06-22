USA Cycling championship to close Knoxville roads this weekend
Travelers can expect several downtown closures starting the evening of Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships will return to Knoxville on for the sixth time this weekend, bringing exciting races but also road closures.
Friday
The course will close parts of South Gay Street, West Hills Avenue and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive. It’ll also close the ramp onto James White Parkway from Main Street.
Here’s a breakdown of the race route:
- Starting out on S. Gay Street
- Left turn from S. Gay Street to W. Hill Avenue
- Left turn from W. Hill Avenue to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive
- Left turn from Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive to E. Church Avenue
- Right turn from E. Church Avenue to State Street
- Left turn from Sate Street to Clinch Avenue
- Left turn from Clinch Avenue onto S. Gay Street
Saturday
Saturday, expect the Gay Street block from Church to Cumberland to be closed.
Sunday
Roads along the course will be closed for the entire race Sunday, but Knoxville Police Department officers will be around to let vehicles cross when no cyclists are present. Those closures are expected from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., but those times are only estimates.
Here’s Sunday’s race route:
- Starting out on S. Gay Street
- Left turn from S. Gay Street to Council Place
- Right turn from Council Pl. to Atchley Street
- Right turn from Atchley Street to Mimosa Avenue
- Left turn from Mimosa Avenue to Sherrod Rd.
- Sherrod Rd. Continues onto Davenport Rd.
- Left turn from Davenport Rd. to Wynn Avenue
- Wynn Avenue continues onto Cottrell Street
- Left turn from Cottrell Street to Anita Drive
- Left turn from Anita Drive onto James White Parkway
- James White Parkway continues onto Historic Preservation Drive
- Right turn from Historic Preservation Drive to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive
- Left turn from Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive to Church Avenue
- Right turn from Church Avenue to State Street
- Left turn from State Street to Clinch Avenue
- Left turn from Clinch Avenue to S. Gay Street
The Gay Street block from Church to Cumberland is expected to be closed until 9 p.m.
Access Points
