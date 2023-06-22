VFL Grant Williams named to NBPA Board of Directors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation is delighted to announce the addition of Ricky Rubio, Grant Williams, and Jalen Rose to its Board of Directors. Ricky, Grant, and Jalen join a dedicated team, including CJ McCollum (President), Andre Iguodala (Director), Chrysa Chin (Director), Serge Ibaka (Director), and Tamika L. Tremaglio (NBPA Executive Director). The Board of Directors provides strategic oversight to the NBPA Foundation to expand both current and former NBA players’ philanthropic footprint globally.

“Ricky, Grant, and Jalen each bring unique experiences and perspectives, both on and off the court, which will undoubtedly enrich our Board,” said NBPA Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. “Their contributions to their communities demonstrate a commitment to positive change, aligning with our core mission. We are thrilled to have them join us in our pursuit of creating meaningful change worldwide.”

Ricky Rubio, currently playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has had a distinguished career in both European and American basketball. Born in El Masnou, Catalonia, Spain, Ricky made his EuroLeague debut at 16 and was a first round NBA draft pick in 2009. In 2018, Ricky started the Ricky Rubio Foundation, which supports individuals and families impacted by cancer both across the United States and Spain. His foundation’s work also includes supporting underprivileged youth and research toward understanding and curing lung cancer.

Grant Williams, a Forward with the Boston Celtics, joins the board bringing in fresh insights from his current NBA experience. Williams also currently serves as the First Vice President on the NBPA’s Executive Committee. In 2022, Grant started the Grant Williams Family Foundation, which focuses on financial literacy, mentorship, and education access in Charlotte, North Carolina. He will serve the NBPA Foundation’s Board as Vice President.

Jalen Rose, a studio analyst appearing on various ABC/ESPN shows brings with him a rich background in sports commentary and analysis. Rose, who played in the NBA for 13 years and was a member of the University of Michigan’s legendary “Fab Five”, brings his extensive knowledge of the game and entertainment industry into his new NBPA Foundation Board role. A philanthropist who truly gives from the heart, Rose established a foundation in 2000 to give back to the communities where he lived and played basketball. His most substantial outreach initiative to date is the establishment of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy. Founded in 2011, the Academy is an open enrollment, tuition-free public charter high school in his hometown of Detroit.

