15-year-old dies after being hit by boat propeller at Christian summer camp

The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a...
The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a helicopter, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.(Markus Volk/Getty Images via Canva)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad, Stacie Van Dyke and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRAZEE, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was killed by a boat propeller while he was attending a Christian summer camp in Minnesota.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff confirmed the death, saying the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on Lake Six.

The teen was attending Camp Cherith, a Christian-based summer camp that includes boating activities such as fishing and waterskiing.

The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a helicopter, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Kendra Mohn, the executive director of Camp Cherith, also confirmed the boy’s death in a statement.

“Staff members attempted life-saving care while emergency responders were enroute,” the statement said, in part. “I am sad to say, professionals were not able to save the camper’s life. Please pray for this camper’s family and all those grieving after this accident.”

The sheriff’s office said no foul play or alcohol is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not available.

