4 adorable lion cubs born at Buffalo Zoo

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to...
According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.(Buffalo Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The Buffalo Zoo is roaring with excitement at the arrival of four lion cubs.

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.

After their first vet visit the little lions are healthy and growing.

The mother will be away from the exhibit with her newborns and continue to care for them in private until they are strong enough to be with other lions.

The cubs have yet to be named, but they are cute!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The owner of the Titanic Museum's.
East Tennessee man second in the world to visit Titanic wreck site
Motorcyclist killed in North Knox County crash, sheriff’s office says
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Knoxville police investigating after teen found shot multiple times, KPD says

Latest News

A crucial route connecting multiple states is reopening far ahead of schedule Friday.
Interstate 95 set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
Buc-ee’s Sevierville to offer free meals, store preview to first responders
Buc-ee’s Sevierville to offer free meals, store preview to first responders
Buc-ee’s Sevierville to offer free meals, store preview to first responders
FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary...
Oklahoma death row inmate plans to reject chance for clemency despite maintaining his innocence