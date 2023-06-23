Amber Alert issued for missing teen reportedly taken by masked men

Anita Hooper was reportedly abducted.
Anita Hooper was reportedly abducted.(Durham Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Durham, North Carolina, have issued an Amber Alert Friday for a 16-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.

Anita Hooper is described as Black, approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hooper is reportedly wearing Blond Bonnett gray shorts and jersey. She was believed to be taken from a bus stop by three unknown Black males wearing masks.

Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4427

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The owner of the Titanic Museum's.
East Tennessee man second in the world to visit Titanic wreck site
Motorcyclist killed in North Knox County crash, sheriff’s office says
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Teen killed in deadly Knoxville shooting identified by police

Latest News

FILE - An immigrant considered a threat to public safety and national security waits to be...
Supreme Court rejects Republican-led challenge to a Biden policy on deportations
Todd Dean is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from former lovers.
Women across U.S. accuse Nashville man of being the ‘Selfie Scammer’
FILE - The Starbucks sign is displayed in the window of a Pittsburgh Starbucks, Jan. 30, 2023....
Starbucks union calls strike over Pride displays, but the company calls it a misinformation campaign
East Palestine, Ohio resident Eric Cozza attends the National Transportation Safety Board...
NTSB hearing focuses on equipment that failed before fiery Ohio derailment
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Teen killed in deadly Knoxville shooting identified by police