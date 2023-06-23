Buc-ee’s Sevierville to offer free meals, store preview to first responders

The Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department made the announcement Thursday, saying the store wants to show appreciation for first responders.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s Buc-ee’s is offering a sneak peak at their upcoming location, days before opening, and offering free meals to first responders Friday.

“There will be Free Food and Drinks for First Responders,” the department said. “Items that will be available for sampling include Buc-ee’s Signature Sandwiches, BBQ sandwiches, baked goods, tasty treats, jerky and many more items.”

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and first responders need only bring a shirt, hat or business card to get in.

