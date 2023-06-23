Cocke County sheriff asks for help with stray animals, shelter overcrowding

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Cocke County, every animal shelter is at capacity and can’t take in any more animals, according to Sheriff CJ Ball.

Ball said stray animals in the county have always been an issue, but things have gotten worse in recent months.

“We’re getting complaints of people just now who are showing up at boat ramps and places like that, and they’re just throwing their dogs out on the street,” said Ball.

Often, these dogs left to fend for themselves are as young as six weeks old, according to Ball, who is aware of the issue but said there’s no concrete solution.

“I don’t think you have an answer for that. I don’t know what you do with all the stray animals. I mean, there’s not an answer or a solution in any county for that point. I mean, you got all these animals running around and they’re full. Other than expansion, and when you talk about expansion, you have to talk about a tax increase,” said Ball.

Ball said their animal control department is going from one to two people starting this July while a new shelter in the county is set to break ground sometime this year which aims to help with adding more space for these animals to go.

Until then, Ball is asking that people in the county help the issue by taking care of their pets and being responsible.

Ball said even with a more robust animal control department and shelter, the problem of stray animals won’t go away until people take ownership of their pets and do not abandon them when convenient.

