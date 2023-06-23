Dry start to weekend, First Alert Day Sunday Night Into Monday

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking a First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms.
Stray shower Saturday with more sunshine and warmer temperatures
Stray shower Saturday with more sunshine and warmer temperatures(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy Friday! We can say good-bye to the widespread rain for now, but that will change as the weekend comes to a close. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday night into Monday morning, for the potential of strong to severe storms.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature cloudy conditions, a few isolated showers are possible, about a 20 percent in coverage. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s.

Your forecast for your Saturday shows a nice one indeed! Highs across the area will be in the low 80s, going with a high of 83 degrees with only a 20 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm, most areas will stay dry. More sunshine will be around for the afternoon and give you the chance to get outside and enjoy the nice weather.

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of your Sunday will be dry and warm, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. It is after 10pm when you need to make sure you are weather aware. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday night into Monday morning. Damaging winds, some large hail, an isolated tornado or two are the primary threats with the stronger storms.

Once we get through Monday’s rain, we can focus on more sunshine and lower rain chances. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, to nearing 90 degrees some days. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking that First Alert Weather Day, and some toasty temperatures ahead.

A quiet start to the weekend before things turn stormy Sunday night
A quiet start to the weekend before things turn stormy Sunday night(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The owner of the Titanic Museum's.
East Tennessee man second in the world to visit Titanic wreck site
Motorcyclist killed in North Knox County crash, sheriff’s office says
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Teen killed in deadly Knoxville shooting identified by police

Latest News

Finally drying out with more sunshine this weekend
Finally drying out with more sunshine this weekend
Finally drying out with more sunshine this weekend
Finally drying out with more sunshine this weekend
Finally drying out with more sunshine this weekend
Ben tracks a drier and hotter weekend
Another day of rain and then clearing for the weekend