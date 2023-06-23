Dry start to weekend, First Alert Day Sunday Night Into Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy Friday! We can say good-bye to the widespread rain for now, but that will change as the weekend comes to a close. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday night into Monday morning, for the potential of strong to severe storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, will feature cloudy conditions, a few isolated showers are possible, about a 20 percent in coverage. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s.

Your forecast for your Saturday shows a nice one indeed! Highs across the area will be in the low 80s, going with a high of 83 degrees with only a 20 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm, most areas will stay dry. More sunshine will be around for the afternoon and give you the chance to get outside and enjoy the nice weather.

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of your Sunday will be dry and warm, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. It is after 10pm when you need to make sure you are weather aware. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday night into Monday morning. Damaging winds, some large hail, an isolated tornado or two are the primary threats with the stronger storms.

Once we get through Monday’s rain, we can focus on more sunshine and lower rain chances. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, to nearing 90 degrees some days. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking that First Alert Weather Day, and some toasty temperatures ahead.

A quiet start to the weekend before things turn stormy Sunday night (WVLT)

