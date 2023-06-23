Finally drying out with more sunshine this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Goodbye rain and hello sunshine! The rain is FINALLY moving out of here! Limited rain chances as possible as we head into the weekend, but overall we are on a drier trend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are in the low to mid-60s this morning with muggy conditions. A lot of us are dealing with patchy to dense fog as well, so take it easy out there!

We have those mostly cloudy skies sticking around throughout the day with some peeks of sunshine at times. Highs are near 79 degrees with spotty downpours this afternoon at about a 20% coverage.

LOOKING AHEAD

Those spotty downpours are possible Saturday as well with highs getting back into the lower 80s! We’ll start out with some clouds but see those mostly sunny skies by the later afternoon hours.

Stray showers are possible Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Rain moves in overnight with scattered rain and storms returning Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are warming up next week. Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90 at times. A few spotty storms are possible but overall we are mostly dry.

Friday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.