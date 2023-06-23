Fuzzy Friends Rescue raises over $7,000 for six pups duct taped inside a box

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fuzzy Friends Rescue raised over $7,000 for six Pyrenees mix puppies duct taped inside a box and left to die by the side of a Waco road.

Donations were received from states all over the country like Oregon, California, Alabama, Virginia, New York and Louisiana, according to Senior Director of Development at Fuzzy Friends Rescue Janet Ginsburg.

The shelter said it can take the dogs in, but needs an intake sponsor of $50 for each one. This will help cover the costs of initial vaccines, microchips, and intake exams. “A total of $300 will cover intakes for all of them, but whatever you can do will help,” the shelter said. (Fuzzy Friends Rescue)

The dogs are now named Dexter, Doc, Dixie, Daisy, Daphne and Danny.

“These puppies couldn’t fight for themselves, but our community and our team fought for them,” Ginsburg said. “Thankfully we have been able to give them a fighting chance, a safe place and, in time, a new home.”

