Greg LeMond hits the big screen as ‘The Last Rider’

Three-time Tour De France champion and Knoxville area resident debuts new documentary
Three-time Tour De France champion and Knoxville area resident debuts new documentary.
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville area resident and three-time Tour De France champion Greg LeMond stopped by the Regal Pinnacle movie theatre in Turkey Creek to celebrate the opening of “The Last Rider,” a documentary about his career.

The movie offered an inside look at LeMond, diving into his triumphs and challenges.

“From his groundbreaking victories at the Tour de France to his extraordinary comeback from a near-fatal accident, “The Last Rider” encapsulates the unwavering determination and sheer grit that propelled LeMond to become a living legend in the cycling world,” LeMond Bicycles spokespersons said.

LeMond himself attended the premiere, also celebrating his birthday. He offered a Q & A session after the screening.

Those interested can see a trailer here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The owner of the Titanic Museum's.
East Tennessee man second in the world to visit Titanic wreck site
Motorcyclist killed in North Knox County crash, sheriff’s office says
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Teen killed in deadly Knoxville shooting identified by police

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - February 27, 2021 - Grey Lady Volunteers bating helmet during the game between...
Malveaux making the most of coaching opportunity
Tennessee baseball (44-21) is taking on LSU (49-16) for a fifth time this season on Tuesday...
UT’s season comes to a close with 5-0 loss to LSU in CWS
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams...
VFL Grant Williams named to NBPA Board of Directors
Mississippi forward Myles Burns, left, and Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) dive for a...
Tennessee to face NC State Dec. 16 in San Antonio