Greg LeMond hits the big screen as ‘The Last Rider’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville area resident and three-time Tour De France champion Greg LeMond stopped by the Regal Pinnacle movie theatre in Turkey Creek to celebrate the opening of “The Last Rider,” a documentary about his career.

The movie offered an inside look at LeMond, diving into his triumphs and challenges.

“From his groundbreaking victories at the Tour de France to his extraordinary comeback from a near-fatal accident, “The Last Rider” encapsulates the unwavering determination and sheer grit that propelled LeMond to become a living legend in the cycling world,” LeMond Bicycles spokespersons said.

LeMond himself attended the premiere, also celebrating his birthday. He offered a Q & A session after the screening.

Those interested can see a trailer here.

