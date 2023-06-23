Knoxville organization helping ease cost of diapers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the rising cost of diapers nationwide, more and more families need help covering costs. According to the National Diaper Network, half of families in the United States struggle with diaper needs. However, Helping Mamas in Knoxville is trying to help.

“I remember with my first child thinking, you know, you’re trying to price it out and budget and thinking ‘How are we even gonna afford the diapers for this?’” Helping Mamas Knoxville Executive Director Tess Frear said.

Helping Mamas is a baby supply bank that collects and distributes essential children’s items, like diapers, for free. They also collect and provide wipes, car seats, cribs, pack-and-plays and more.

Previous Coverage: East Tenn. organization provides free infant necessities for struggling families

Founder and CEO Jamie Lackey said a child uses eight to 10 diapers a day. That is a bill of roughly $80 a month and $1,000 for the entire year spent on diapers. Lackey said she understands that having clean and fresh diapers for your children is non-negotiable.

“You can’t budget out a basic need. It’s not a movie that you can say you’re not gonna go see. It’s something your child needs every day. You can’t budget around it or without it. It has to be there,” she said.

Frear said that people should not feel any shame for asking for help.

“I think a lot of families are feeling stressed, and they may feel like they’re not a good parent or grandparent, but that is not the truth. They’re really trying. And if they have to seek help, that’s okay. It just shows how much their children mean to them,” she said.

Many daycare facilities require parents to provide diapers for their children. Lackey said that not having diapers could start an unfortunate cycle for families.

“They’re basic needs,” she said. “Without them, you can’t go to childcare. And without childcare, you can’t work.”

Anyone who needs help getting essentials for their family can apply on the Helping Mamas’ website. For people who want to help, the organization accepts baby supplies donations at their warehouse at 121 S David Lane in Knoxville. The group also accepts monetary donations to go towards buying new supplies for families.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.