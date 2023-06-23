Malveaux making the most of coaching opportunity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vols hitting coach Chris Malveaux has been added to the coaching staff for Team USA, which will compete at the Japan All-Star series Aug. 4-7.

Malveaux has done a terrific job working with the Tennessee hitters and now the Lady Vols have added a couple more sluggers for him to work with.

First this week it was UT signing Oklahoma’s Sophia Nugent, now comes word the Lady Vols have welcomed MTSU transfer Laura Mealer to the program.

Mealer has two years of eligibility to show off the form which helped her hit .371 with 22 HR’s and 85 RBI’s.

Welcome to Rocky Top, Laura Mealer.

