Pigeon Forge Titanic museum holds ceremony in honor of those killed in Titan submersible

The five on the Titan submersible were announced dead Thursday by the US Coast Guard.
The Titanic museum in Pigeon Forge held a ceremony to honor the five who died while aboard the Titan submersible.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Titanic museum in Pigeon Forge held a ceremony to honor the five who died while aboard the Titan submersible during an expedition to the famous ship’s crash site Friday morning.

The five on the submersible, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeole, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and Sulaiman Dawood, were announced dead Thursday by the US Coast Guard. Officials said that they died when the submersible imploded.

Previous Coverage: The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

The museum held a ceremony which included a “Titanic crew” salute from employees at the museum. Those who spoke, referring to the five passengers as fellow “Titaniacs.”

Previous Coverage: East Tennessee man second in the world to visit Titanic wreck site

John Joslyn, the museum’s owner and second person to ever take the dive to the Titanic wreck site, also spoke at the ceremony, both on the five passengers and the difficulties that come with a Titanic expedition.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The owner of the Titanic Museum's.
East Tennessee man second in the world to visit Titanic wreck site
Motorcyclist killed in North Knox County crash, sheriff’s office says
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Alcoa Amazon Fulfillment Center gets rough opening date, Knoxville still on the horizon
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Knoxville police investigating after teen found shot multiple times, KPD says

Latest News

Buc-ee’s Sevierville to offer free meals, store preview to first responders
Buc-ee’s Sevierville to offer free meals, store preview to first responders
Pigeon Forge Titanic museum holds ceremony in honor of those killed in Titan submersible
Finally drying out with more sunshine this weekend
Finally drying out with more sunshine this weekend
Sources: TN GOP lawmakers received letters containing unknown powdery substance
FBI investigating suspicious letters containing unknown white powder sent to TN GOP lawmakers