Pigeon Forge Titanic museum holds ceremony in honor of those killed in Titan submersible

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Titanic museum in Pigeon Forge held a ceremony to honor the five who died while aboard the Titan submersible during an expedition to the famous ship’s crash site Friday morning.

The five on the submersible, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeole, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and Sulaiman Dawood, were announced dead Thursday by the US Coast Guard. Officials said that they died when the submersible imploded.

The museum held a ceremony which included a “Titanic crew” salute from employees at the museum. Those who spoke, referring to the five passengers as fellow “Titaniacs.”

John Joslyn, the museum’s owner and second person to ever take the dive to the Titanic wreck site, also spoke at the ceremony, both on the five passengers and the difficulties that come with a Titanic expedition.

